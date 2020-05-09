American Legion Posts face financial struggle in pandemic

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s a helping hand or roaring funeral escort, service organizations for American veterans are also feeling the pinch of the pandemic.

This carwash at American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope is one small way the organization is trying to raise money. They, like a lot of American Legions around the country have had to keep their doors shut. It’s a problem for a lot these veterans groups. Alcohol and food sales inside is what fund their operations on the outside. Outside one of the most visible displays of veteran support can be seen anytime the Honor guard is part of the procession of a veteran’s funeral. The American Legion Post in Theodore is also holding its own fundraiser to help continue to pay for outreach efforts.

“We haven’t been able to help anyone we’re just doing what we can to keep the bills paid right now,” said American Legion Post 250 Commander Bobby Welford. Organizers at both American Legions I spoke with say they provide important services connecting veterans to each other.

“I can’t hardly even start to describe what the legions and the VFW’s and all these organizations give back to the community especially supporting veterans, a lot of have a misconception that Legions and VFW’s and these other organizations are places where old guys sit, drink beer and swap war stories, they do not,” said Sons of American Legion Vice Commander Seth Arnold in Fairhope.

The carwash and food sales continue Sunday in Fairhope from 10 to 2 at the American Legion post. The event at the post in Theodore continues until 6 pm Saturday evening.

