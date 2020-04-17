American flag projected onto Matterhorn in Swiss Alps in show of solidarity

(WKRG) — As a sign of solidarity, the American flag was projected onto the Matterhorn Wednesday night. Switzerland is sending hope and strength to the United States of America.

The Embassy of Switzerland in the United States of America posted a photo on Facebook Thursday, showing the red, white and blue flag projected onto the side of the mountain.

