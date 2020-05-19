America is running out of thermometers

(CNN & WIAT) Thermometers are hard to come by these days, and it could get worse.
Thermometer manufacturers and distributors say the devices were already in high demand earlier this year when health care providers started ordering more to scan COVID-19 patients. But now, companies who will require temperature checks are also buying the devices in mass bundles.
Marc Blustein, CEO of American Diagnostic Corporation, one of the nation’s largest thermometer manufacturers, said demand is up 900% for his company’s “non-contact” thermometers.
Multiple medical suppliers said the added customers have put a strain on the thermometer supply chain because they simply can not make enough right now.
