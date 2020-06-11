Amazon to enact self-testing for Covid-19 at distribution centers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A man hospitalized with coronavirus for 47 days, with 30 of those days spent on a ventilator beat the odds and is now back home.

Doctors at USA Health University Hospital are calling Matroy Browder a “miracle patient.” On May 15, he finally got to leave that hospital, and staff members lined the halls as he did. When he rounded the corner cheers and applause erupted! Matroy was admitted on March 28 when he started having trouble breathing.