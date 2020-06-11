Amazon to enact self-testing for Covid-19 at distribution centers

Coronavirus

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) Amazon plans to start up Covid-19 testing for warehouse workers, CNBC reports. Part of the plan includes establishing their own diagnostic labs to process test results. The plan is for warehouse employees to self-test every two weeks, using nasal swabs. According to plublished reports, the plan is in the testing stages right now, but will be expanded company-wide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories