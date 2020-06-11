Amazon to enact self-testing for Covid-19 at distribution centers

(WKRG) Amazon plans to start up Covid-19 testing for warehouse workers, CNBC reports. Part of the plan includes establishing their own diagnostic labs to process test results. The plan is for warehouse employees to self-test every two weeks, using nasal swabs. According to plublished reports, the plan is in the testing stages right now, but will be expanded company-wide.
