Alligator Alley closed, but providing virtual live feedings

Summerdale, Ala. (WKRG-TV) —

One of the most popular tourist attractions may be closed to guests because of COVID-19, but Alligator Alley in Summerdale is broadcasting “live” gator feedings. They have turned to Facebook live to bring guests along as owner, Wes Moore, gathers up his groups of gators for feeding time. He says he is still able to provide guests a “bone-crunching” good time online!

Moore says the spring and summer are his busiest seasons. He says 100,000 guests usually visit his alligator sanctuary every year, and that the social distancing rules have definitely “hurt” his business. He said they chose to close the park in mid-march, after realizing that many of his guests are from other states. He didn’t want to take any chances and potentially allow guests to spread the virus.

Moore has been fascinated with gators since he was a little boy.

“This quarantine. It has made me realize why I got into this. Not for the money. These animals are the coolest on the planet.”

Moore hopes to open back up May 1st, depending on the CDC’s recommendations.

If you would like to follow along with Moore’s daily feedings, visit Alligator Alley on Facebook.

News 5’s Devon Walsh is featuring Moore her What’s Working segment this Friday.

