Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

All in-person court proceeding suspended in the City of Prichard

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
city of prichard_1516150080111.jpg.jpg

Unedited press release from the City of Prichard

Prichard, Alabama: On March 16, 2020, aligned with the State of Emergency order issued by the Alabama Supreme Court regarding court proceedings, Mayor Jimmie Gardner has announced that all court activity will be suspended until further notice.

If you have questions about the Special Call Meeting, please contact the Office of the Mayor via email at communications@thecityofprichard.org or telephone at (251) 452-7800.

###

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories