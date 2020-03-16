All in-person court proceeding suspended in the City of Prichard

Unedited press release from the City of Prichard
Prichard, Alabama: On March 16, 2020, aligned with the State of Emergency order issued by the Alabama Supreme Court regarding court proceedings, Mayor Jimmie Gardner has announced that all court activity will be suspended until further notice.
If you have questions about the Special Call Meeting, please contact the Office of the Mayor via email at communications@thecityofprichard.org or telephone at (251) 452-7800.
###
LATEST STORIES:
- Man accused of raping elderly neighbor inside Tennessee home in South Memphis
- Alabama, Florida, Mississippi set up Covid-19 hotlines: Here are the numbers
- NFL DRAFT to be televised, public events in Las Vegas canceled
- ‘Patient zero’ in Tennessee shares experience with COVID-19
- PCB airport adds cleaning measures as pandemic continues