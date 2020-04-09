All Baldwin County Schools summer activities canceled

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — All Baldwin County Schools summer activities are canceled according to a letter from the district. There’s other news too.

Here’s the complete letter to parents:

Parents,

I hope you are finding a way to enjoy what we have traditionally referred to as spring break. Many of you have forwarded me stories about your own experiences during this extended time at home. I’ve seen the memes about fire drills and kids calling in to say they have missed the bus. There is nothing typical or normal about what we are going through and I want you to know you are in my heart and prayers at every moment.



As we approach Good Friday, I have to acknowledge the good news we are hearing around the country. The rate of COVID-19 cases seems to be falling in hot spots and it seems as though many of the supplies and necessities we so desperately needed are starting to show up.



What a great time for good news as we come upon Good Friday, here in the middle of Holy Week where so many celebrate the message of hope and good news.

Next week, we will be starting official online instruction. You should be hearing from your teachers and principals about what that schedule will look like. I don’t expect all of you will start back first thing Monday morning. In fact, many of you won’t start until Wednesday or Thursday while some of our teachers finish out their professional development and training on new software and we distribute materials to some of our students who don’t have digital connectivity.



I also need to inform everyone we have been instructed to close all summer activities on all of our campuses. I know many of you were planning to attend summer camps within the Baldwin County PublicSchool System and this is going to create yet another great inconvenience for you and I am sorry. Many of these decisions are well above my paygrade and I am simply directed to enforce those decisions. Over the next few weeks, we will be providing information about other summer camp opportunities throughout the county, and if you have any questions or concerns I encourage you to reach out to Cherry Penn and her team who may be able to assist you with finding the right solution for your family. You may email her CPenn@bcbe.org.



Online registration for kindergarten students is now available. For more information about kindergarten registration, new or returning student registration, please visit www.bcbe.org/registration. Many people have asked if they can hold off on sending in official documentation such as social security cards and personal records until this crisis passes and that will be fine, but please understand your child’s registration will not be complete until those documents have been received.

All of our system employees and I remain working through these times. We are here to serve you in answering questions or helping you to overcome a challenge. Please feel free to reach out if you feel you need help, advice or just someone to lean on. All of us are dealing with this in our own way and we are here to serve.



Parents, I cannot emphasize enough what a great place in which we live. The last few weeks have given us an opportunity to see how the rest of the world lives and deals with a crisis such as this. Look at our nation, the way with which we have bonded together and responded. Look at the resources we have as a nation. We see our leaders fighting for us. Our technical industries ramping up efforts to find a cure or just stem the tide. The store employees who have marked the floors for social distancing and tirelessly wipe down carts and shelves so we can shop. The volunteers who are sewing thousands of masks for people on the frontlines. Those who are cooking for families and helping take care of others. God has blessed America as I see it and I hope all of us come out of this more proud as Americans than we might have been before.



Thank you for trusting us with your children. Please know your families are in my heart. We are going to get through this better and stronger than we have ever been!

Eddie Tyler,

Superintendent

#BaldwinProud #CommunityStrong