ALDOT: “Don’t hoard the left lane, or the toilet paper”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ALDOT has been using the electronic traffic signs along highways to inform people about the impact on traffic and the area from COVID-19. Signs warn that beaches are closed and urge people to disinfect.

But on the Bayway, ALDOT is using the signs and the outbreak to provide a little humor and advice to drivers. Recently added messages say “don’t hoard the the left lane or the toilet paper” and “don’t hoard the left lane or groceries.” Good advice on both points, as leaders say there would be plenty of supplies if people stopped panic buying. And there’s extra incentive to not hoard the left lane.

A new law that went into effect this year makes it a violation to stay in the left lane on Alabama highways unless you’re passing.

