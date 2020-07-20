Aldi’s grocery store to require face masks starting July 27th

Executives with the grocery store Aldi said that the store will require customers to wear face masks starting on July 27th.
In an announcement on it their website, Aldi said it is following the CDC recommendations.
Employees at the grocery store are already required to wear them.
The grocery store chain said that customers can also opt for delivery or curbside pickup in some locations.
LATEST STORIES:
- Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center closed due to COVID-19
- Florida educators file lawsuit to stop reopening of school buildings
- WATCH LIVE: Birmingham to host candlelight vigil honoring John Lewis and Rev. C.T. Vivian
- Second stimulus: Trump says ‘good things’ happening in virus aid talks
- WATCH: Small, speedy dog survives wild chase on interstate