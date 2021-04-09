Alabama’s statewide mask mandate ends, shifts to personal responsibility

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama’s statewide mask mandate has officially expired.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey reinstated her decision that the mask mandate would expire at 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Governor Ivey says wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing now shifts to personal responsibility.

The Safer at Home order expired along with the mask mandate.

However, the Safer Apart order is now in effect which strongly encourages Alabamians to wear a mask and follow pandemic guidelines.

Although the mask mandate has expired, cities like Birmingham and Montgomery extended their local mask mandates for another month.

City leaders along the the Gulf Coast, however, say they do not plan to extend any local mask ordinances.

Under the Safer Apart order, businesses can require customers to wear a mask.

“After a year of Dr. Harris and I standing up here and extending the mandate it’s just the right thing to do to practice personal responsibility and make the choice to protect yourself and others,” says Governor Kay Ivey.

In addition to taking personal responsibility for your health and having good hygiene, Dr. Scott Harris says the most important thing Alabamians can do to end the pandemic is get vaccinated.

Anyone 16 and older in the state is eligible to get the vaccine.