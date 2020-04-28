Alabama’s beaches to reopen with restrictions

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– The beaches along the Gulf of Mexico have been closed in Alabama since March 19th.

“The governor makes the rules whether we like them or not, we are going to follow them, we’re going to enforce them and we are going to make sure people social distance on the beach as requested.” Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon

The beaches will reopen with restrictions:

No groups of 10 or more people

Social distancing will be required.

“We think it’s a very good first step and we’re very encouraged by that.” Gulf Shores city spokesman Grant Brown

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says enforcement of the restrictions will be up to the Dauphin Island Mayor and police department. “The people visiting the beaches should abide by the order of maintaining social distancing and not gather in groups of more than ten people.”

Still, a lot of unknowns face the coastal communities. “We’re really not sure how many people will flood to the beaches. This is still a really difficult time for a lot of people,” says Brown. Including economic hardships along with health and safety concerns. “It is important that everyone understands we have to play by the rules or we will lose this privilege,” says Kennon, “and it can be shut back down.”

“This is not a definitive end of the story,” adds Brown. “This is still very much an ongoing problem and we are no where near the end of this unfortunately. This may be the new norm for a long time.”

The beaches may have been closed for more than a month but the next two weeks could be the most important of all in determining where we go from here.

