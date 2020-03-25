MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health released an update Wednesday morning with new COVID-19 cases reported in Mobile County. There are now 283 cases in the state.
|Mobile
|10
|Baldwin
|4
|Washington
|1
For the full list of counties, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Alabama with 283 COVID-19 cases, 10 in Mobile
- FDIC cautions against coronavirus-related scams, poor planning
- 3 Circle Church to offer COVID-19 testing Thursday
- Local non-profit feeding families in Saraland
- WATCH: Stocks open higher on Wall Street after deal on virus aid