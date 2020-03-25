Alabama with 283 COVID-19 cases, 10 in Mobile

Coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health released an update Wednesday morning with new COVID-19 cases reported in Mobile County. There are now 283 cases in the state.

Mobile10
Baldwin4
Washington1

