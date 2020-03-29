Alabama surpasses 750 COVID-19 cases Sunday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama surpassed 750 COVID-19 cases Sunday morning. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 39 confirmed cases in Mobile County, 14 in Baldwin County, three in Washington County, one in Escambia County and one in Monroe County. The ADHP confirmed four deaths in the state. There is one each in Lauderdale County, Jackson County, Chambers County and Madison County.

The Mobile County Health Department released a statement Sunday morning saying the Mobile County death and the Baldwin County death linked to the novel coronavirus are not included in the ADHP numbers. The first death from the virus in southwest Alabama was reported Friday. The victim was 66-year-old Wayman Henry of Mobile County, a well-known musician who recently traveled out of state and had underlying health conditions. Saturday News 5 learned Tim Gaston passed away at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope after testing positive for COVID-19.

In addition, the Lee County coroner reported five deaths at the East Alabama Medical Center on Saturday. Those deaths are also not reported in the ADHP report.

As of Sunday morning at 10:10, the ADPH reported 4,755 people were tested and 762 people were confirmed to have COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: