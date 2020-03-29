Alabama surpasses 750 COVID-19 cases Sunday morning

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama surpassed 750 COVID-19 cases Sunday morning. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 39 confirmed cases in Mobile County, 14 in Baldwin County, three in Washington County, one in Escambia County and one in Monroe County. The ADHP confirmed four deaths in the state. There is one each in Lauderdale County, Jackson County, Chambers County and Madison County.

The Mobile County Health Department released a statement Sunday morning saying the Mobile County death and the Baldwin County death linked to the novel coronavirus are not included in the ADHP numbers. The first death from the virus in southwest Alabama was reported Friday. The victim was 66-year-old Wayman Henry of Mobile County, a well-known musician who recently traveled out of state and had underlying health conditions. Saturday News 5 learned Tim Gaston passed away at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope after testing positive for COVID-19.

In addition, the Lee County coroner reported five deaths at the East Alabama Medical Center on Saturday. Those deaths are also not reported in the ADHP report.

As of Sunday morning at 10:10, the ADPH reported 4,755 people were tested and 762 people were confirmed to have COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories