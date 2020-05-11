Alabama surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

(WKRG) — Alabama now has 10,009 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

401 people in Alabama have died from COVID-19.

Mobile County has 1,466 confirmed cases and 90 people have died. Baldwin County has 221 cases and five people have died.

