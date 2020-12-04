Alabama State Health Officer suggests Mobile rethink Mardi Gras parades

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, suggested Friday Mobile should cancel Mardi Gras parades next year.

Dr. Harris made the statement during a live streamed news conference with Senator Doug Jones.

Dr. Harris was asked specifically about his thoughts about Mardi Gras in Mobile. The state’s top doctor said he believes large outdoor gatherings with lots of people are not wise. “I think you really run the risk of disease transmission occurring. Look no further than what happened at Mardi Gras in New Orleans last year, back when we really didn’t understand, actually this year I guess. We didn’t really understand how the disease transmission dynamics were working. New Orleans has already made a decision to put Mardi Gras on hold. I think that was the smart decision and the right thing to do. Ultimately I hope the folks in Mobile will look at their community and make the right decision,” he said.

This comes as coronavirus cases in the states continue to rise. Friday morning, ADPH announced the number of daily positive COVID-19 cases have surpassed 3,000 for the first time ever.

