Alabama sets new COVID-19 record ahead of holiday weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama recorded 1,700+ new COVID-19 cases Thursday, setting a new single-day record, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The spike comes as we head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The state saw an increase in cases after the Memorial Day holiday weekend. So it’s possible we could see more record numbers next week.

Friday marks the beginning of mandatory mask requirements in Mobile and in unincorporated areas of Mobile County. The ordinances take effect at 5 p.m.

