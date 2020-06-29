Alabama sees over 1.5k new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the ADPH dashboard there have been over 1,500 new cases in COVID-19 in Alabama. The state now has 36,682 confirmed cases along with 905 reported deaths.

Below is a break down county-by-county:

Escambia County: 248 confirmed cases and 6 reported deaths

Washington County: 98 confirmed cases and 6 reported deaths

Mobile County: 3,537 confirmed cases and 133 reported deaths

Baldwin County: 626 confirmed cases and 9 deaths

