Alabama School of Math and Science cancels summer camps, due to coronavirus concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV) — The Alabama School of Math and Science has canceled summer camp, due to concerns regarding the coronavirus. The camp included residential and day campers.

Here is an unedited press release:

Out of an abundance of caution and due to the rapidly changing conditions with the Coronavirus, we have made the decision to cancel the ASMS Adventures in Math and Science summer camp this year. Although like yourselves we are disappointed this course of action has to be taken, we feel it is the prudent thing to do as we prioritize the health and safety of students and campers, along with their families. For the hundreds who have paid their registration fees, refunds will begin being issued promptly, and you will receive an email notification when your refund has been processed. Please give us 7-10 business days from the date of this email notification to process all refunds. Additional information and resources about ASMS can be found on our website as well as our social media platforms. We thank you for your understanding and patience, and we look forward to an exciting AIMS next summer in 2021! ASMS Admissions

Around twelve-hundred students attend summer camp over the three week period.

