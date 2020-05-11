Alabama restaurants, bars, salons and gyms to reopen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s dine-in restaurants, bars, salons and gyms are allowed to reopen Monday as the state eases restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the loosening of restrictions last week. Businesses including restaurants, hair salons, bars, breweries and gymnasiums can reopen Monday with rules including crowd limits and cleaning requirements.

Theaters, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues remain closed. The partial opening comes despite an upswing in the number of virus cases in the state. As of Sunday night, about 9,800 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Nearly 400 people in the state have died from the illness.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

LATEST STORIES: