Alabama restaurants, bars, salons and gyms to reopen

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s dine-in restaurants, bars, salons and gyms are allowed to reopen Monday as the state eases restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the loosening of restrictions last week. Businesses including restaurants, hair salons, bars, breweries and gymnasiums can reopen Monday with rules including crowd limits and cleaning requirements.

Theaters, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues remain closed. The partial opening comes despite an upswing in the number of virus cases in the state. As of Sunday night, about 9,800 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Nearly 400 people in the state have died from the illness.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories