Alabama reports first COVID-19 case, patient had underlying health issues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama is now reporting its first COVID-19 case.

The patient is in Montgomery County. The person was tested Thursday, and the results came back Friday morning, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris revealed at a news conference.

Dr. Harris said the patient did have underlying health issues. No other details about the patient were given, including the person’s age.

Dr. Harris said he’s been in touch with State Superintendent Eric Mackey, and they are not recommending school closures at this time. Instead, Dr. Harris says people should continue listening to the recommendation from the state to avoid large gatherings and to practice social distancing. The social distancing recommendation is keeping six feet between you and anyone else.

Dr. Harris said they have about a dozen tests that are going through processing at labs. Tests typically take between 24-72 hours to process.

Dr. Harris said ADPH is working with the hospital association to set up COVID-19 screening sites. The screening sites are being set up to avoid having people with symptoms going to emergency rooms and potentially infecting other people.

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement:

“Along with my fellow Alabamians, I have closely monitored the rapidly changing events regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a state, we have taken precautionary measures and made preparations in the case that the virus would eventually reach our state. As I have emphasized time and again, the safety and health of Alabamians is paramount. “Alabamians are smart and savvy, and I know they will continue taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread to themselves or others. We have taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case, and we need to remember that calm and steady wins the race. Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use commonsense to watch out for themselves and others. We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and wellbeing of all Alabamians. “I am grateful to the work of State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, as well as the members of my Coronavirus Task Force and countless individuals who are also watching and working on this situation closely.” Gov. Kay Ivey

