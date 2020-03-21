MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) – Saturday morning the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 124 cases of the novel coronavirus in the state. There are no new cases in southwest Alabama. Baldwin County has 2 cases; Mobile County has 2 cases; and Washington County has one case.
LATEST POSTS:
- Alabama reports 124 cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning
- Social distancing difficult in US grocery stores
- Congressman Matt Gaetz Issues Statement Following Servicemember’s Death During Northwest Florida Training Exercise
- Google launches highly-anticipated COVID-19 website
- USA Track joins swimming in pushing for Olympic postponement