Alabama reaches 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

ALABAMA (WKRG)- On March 3, 2021, the state of Alabama reached the milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has now had 497,154 confirmed cases and COVID-related 10,029 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Update

Alabama Department of Public Health

March 3, 2021

Getting COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of Alabamians as quickly as possible is our goal. ADPH is conducting clinics daily, including drive-though clinics in some counties. Limited vaccine remains the greatest challenge in Alabama and other states.

COVID-19 Cases—497,154

COVID-19 Deaths—10,029

COVID-19 Hospitalizations (as of March 2)—45,699

Beginning February 8, vaccine eligibility expanded to include phase 1b and people 65 years and older. The Alabama COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan outlines the various phases, and is available here:

www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/assets/adph-covid19-vaccination-allocation-plan.pdf

Average 1stDoses of Vaccine Shipped to Alabama Per Week—140,000

Vaccine Doses Administered—972,649

Vaccine Doses Delivered to Alabama—1,408,825

Alabama Healthcare Providers Enrolled—1,147

Threshold of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths crossed

Even as the rates of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to decline across Alabama, the death toll has reached a new milestone. On March 3, Alabama surpassed 10,000 deaths of state residents from COVID-19. Since the first COVID-19 death in Alabama was reported last March, the vast majority (78.9 percent) of deaths have occurred among those age 65 and older, followed by people in the 50-64 year-old age range (16.7 percent), followed by those ages 25 to 49 (4.2 percent). Females represented 46.4 percent of deaths; males, 53.4; and 0.2, unknown. By race, 59.4 percent of decedents were white, 27.8 percent were black, 8.7 percent were race unknown, 0.3 percent were Asian, and 3.8 percent were of other races. Reported COVID-19 cases are now approaching 500,000.

CDC Social Vulnerability Index (SVI)

Social vulnerability is a term the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to describe the vulnerability of a community to human suffering and financial loss in the event of a disaster.Social vulnerability refers to the potential negative effects on communities caused by external stresses on human health. Such stresses include natural or human-caused disasters, or disease outbreaks. Reducing social vulnerability can decrease both human suffering and economic loss.

CDC describes the Social Vulnerability Index (CDC SVI)as follows: CVI uses 15 U.S. census variables to help local officials identify communities that may need support before, during, or after disasters. CDC SVI is updated every 2 years based on U.S. Census Bureau data releases. The Census releases American Community Survey data in December of the year following the survey. Thus, there is a time differential in when it can produce and disseminate updates of CDC SVI.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is reviewing the index to promote equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine. Nine counties will be part of the initial outreach. The total population of these counties represents about 150,000 persons. At this time, at least Barbour, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox counties are part of this effort as they are counties that rank lowest on this metric. More information about the index can be viewed at the following: www.atsdr.cdc.gov/placeandhealth/svi/index.html

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

ADPH is excited to have the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine available as a single-dose vaccine. It prevents serious illness, hospitalization, and death just as effectively as other products that we have available. This additional vaccine option will allow us to have vaccine available at more providers. The vaccine to take is the one that is first available to you; please don’t try to specially select one or pick and choose. Alabama is expected to receive 40,100 doses of the vaccine this week, but has been notified not to expect any additional shipments, besides the initial one, for the next three weeks.

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments That Are No Longer Needed Should Be Cancelled

Please be considerate of others and cancel your scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointment if you cannot make it or have received your vaccine at another provider or at a drive-thru clinic. This helps ensure that other people have access to appointments.

Second Dose Large-Scale Mass Vaccination Clinics Continue This Week

Eight large-scale mass vaccination clinics took place throughout the state February 8-12. Attendees that received a Pfizer vaccine for their first dose should return to the same location this week to receive their second dose.