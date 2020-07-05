Alabama Public Health report Mobile, Monroe counties as ‘very high risk’ in COVID-19 Risk Indicator

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The staff of a west Mobile church makes a tough call--to once again temporarily suspend in-person service as COVID-19 spread through the congregation. The parking lot at First Baptist Tillmans Corner is virtually empty for a service that can attract hundreds of people a week.

"Know that this is real, it’s here, it’s spreading now in our local community," said First Baptist Tillmans Corner Lead Pastor Derek Allen via a Zoom interview. Lead Pastor Derek Allen said they started to see staff members either test positive or just develop COVID symptoms.