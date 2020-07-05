Alabama Public Health report Mobile, Monroe counties as ‘very high risk’ in COVID-19 Risk Indicator

MOBILE COUNTY/MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Public Health reported Mobile and Monroe counties are ‘very high risk’ areas in relation to COVID-19.
The tweet from Alabama Public Health can be viewed below:
The thread goes on to explain the categorization process in determining what counties are more at risk than others.
