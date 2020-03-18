Alabama Power warns customers of phone scam amid COVID-19 outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power is sharing information on a scam targeting customers over the phone claiming to be a representative from Alabama Power and requesting immediate payment on accounts.

In some instances, scammers have altered a customer’s caller ID to falsely read Alabama Power Company.

These scams happen periodically and are increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic. As always, Alabama Power works with each of our customers on the best service options for their accounts and the schemes that criminals use are not part of our business practices.

“The No. 1 tip we tell customers is if anyone calls you directly and claims to be with Alabama Power, hang up and call our Customer Service line at 1-800-245-2244,” said Alisa Summerville, Alabama Power Customer Services Center director. “This small step can save a customer from making a false payment. We are happy to talk the situation through with them, so they are confident in their account status and our process.”

Alabama Power wants customers to remember the following to protect themselves from scams:

We will never come to your door and demand an immediate payment.

We will never call you and ask you over the phone for bank information or a credit card number.

Any Alabama Power employee who comes to your door for any reason will have company identification that he or she will gladly show you. If you have any questions about whether a person actually works for Alabama Power, call Alabama Power at 1-800-245-2244 and do not let him or her inside your home.

Scammers sometimes claim they represent a public agency or government office offering grants that can pay your Alabama Power or other utility bill. Never provide anyone making this claim your credit card information, your Alabama Power bill information or account number, or any personal banking information. If someone makes this claim, call Alabama Power or your local police department to report it.

If you ever have any question about the status of your Alabama Power account, do not hesitate to call us. You can reach Alabama Power Customer Service weekdays from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. at 1-800-245-2244.

The automated voice system at 1-800-245-2244 is available to check account balances 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

