Alabama Power practicing safe social distancing during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted:

(Courtesy/Alabama Power

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power crews and field representatives are practicing safe social distancing in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted to Alabama Power’s Twitter, the power company asks customers and neighbors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining a safe social distance of six feet from Alabama Power crews.

In addition, Alabama Power hopes to remain committed to powering communities across the state during the pandemic.

