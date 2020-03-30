Alabama Power practicing safe social distancing during coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power crews and field representatives are practicing safe social distancing in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted to Alabama Power’s Twitter, the power company asks customers and neighbors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining a safe social distance of six feet from Alabama Power crews.

Alabama Power crews and field representatives are practicing safe social distancing in the community during the coronavirus pandemic. #SafetyFirst Learn more here. https://t.co/rUbSuKG0Yw pic.twitter.com/aHNA7QLOY8 — Alabama Power (@alabamapower) March 30, 2020

In addition, Alabama Power hopes to remain committed to powering communities across the state during the pandemic.