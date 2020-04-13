Alabama parole officer tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — An officer for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining at his home.

The Bureau wrote in a press release, “Despite the state and nationwide health threat, Alabama probation and parole officers continue to work every day to keep Alabamians safe by supervising the activities of more than 20,000 people who have been convicted of crimes and are out in the communities serving parole or probation time.”

Bureau Director Judge Charlie Graddick called the officer Monday to thank him for his continuing service and to offer the prayers and gratitude of his colleagues throughout the state.

“The men and women who are out in the field doing this vital work to protect the people of Alabama while helping parolees and probationers transition to productive lives are wonderful, brave people. We pray for our officer who has contracted this illness and we wish him Godspeed. We thank him and all our officers who have chosen to serve the interests of public safety in Alabama,” Judge Graddick said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories