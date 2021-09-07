Alabama observing moment of silence Tuesday to remember lives lost to COVID-19

ICU nurse Melinda Hunt, facing, hugs the sister of a COVID-19 patient she had been caring for, who had just passed away, inside a COVID unit at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama hospital officials are planning a statewide moment of silence to remember those who have died with COVID-19.

Alabamians are encouraged to participate in remembering not only those who have died, but also those who are currently suffering from COVID, the families of those affected, and the health care workers caring for them.

The event is set for noon on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Alabama Hospital Association is encouraging all Alabamians to participate wherever they are that day. Hospital staff and physicians from across the state are being asked to take part.

As of Sept. 6, 12,416 Alabamians have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.