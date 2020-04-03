Alabama Nursing Home Association statement on COVID-19 testing delays

Unedited press release from ANHA

Alabama Nursing Home Association President & CEO Brandon Farmer today issued the following statement regarding COVID-19 testing.

“From listening to our members, we’ve become aware that there is an enormous volume of COVID-19 tests outstanding – at least more than 1,000. Our members also report to us that they’re having difficulty even obtaining tests. The long delays in receiving tests and test results puts the lives of our residents and employees at risk.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently lists nursing homes as Priority 2 for COVID-19 testing. That must change. Our national organization, the American Health Care Association, has asked the CDC to elevate nursing homes to Priority 1. This makes sense because we care for people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

“Alabama nursing homes are doing everything they can to care for their residents and prevent infections. Now, the government needs to provide the resources they need to keep up this fight for life.”

