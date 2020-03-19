Alabama Nursing Home Association sends statement on two COVID-19 cases in facilities

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President & CEO of the Alabama Nursing Home Association (AHNA) sent the following statement Thursday Morning after two cases of COVID-19 were reported in state facilities.

ANHA statement on COVID-19 diagnosis in nursing homes

Alabama Nursing Home Association President & CEO Brandon Farmer today issued the following statement regarding the positive diagnosis of COVID-19 in two nursing homes.

“Our association is aware that two of our member nursing homes reported positive COVID-19 diagnoses. One involves a nursing home resident, and the other involves an employee. Both are receiving the medical care they need and are isolated from others. We hope both will make a full recovery.

These two cases show the process of screening staff and residents is working. Staff members at both nursing homes followed the CDC guidelines for screening symptoms of COVID-19 and took immediate action. They implemented protective protocols, notified residents, families and staff members and contacted public health officials.

As a reminder, Alabama nursing homes are following guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and not allowing visitors except for medical necessity and end-of-life situations. Those visitors must pass the screening protocol. Employees are screened before they begin their shift. In addition, staff are screening residents daily and closely monitoring their health.

Protecting the health and well-being of our residents and employees remains our top priority. We continue to be on high alert and will take every precautionary step possible. On behalf of our association, I thank nursing home employees across Alabama who are going above and beyond the call of duty to provide compassionate care to their residents.”

About the Alabama Nursing Home Association

Founded in 1951, the Alabama Nursing Home Association represents 94% of the state’s nursing homes. It is Alabama’s oldest and largest long-term and post-acute care trade organization. For more information, visit anha.org. Alabama’s 231 nursing homes employee approximately 31,000 people who each day care for approximately 24,500 residents and short-term rehab patients. There is at least one nursing home in every Alabama county.