Alabama nurse shares story of COVID-19 recovery

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — After being on a ventilator for more than a month, an Alabama nurse is opening up about her recovery from COVID-19.

Patti Page is back at home with her family as she works to regain her strength.

“I just take it one day at a time and do a lot of praying, because I feel like it is the grace of God that I am here now,” Page said.

From the beginning of the pandemic, Page worked on the front lines as a nurse at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden. She was later admitted at the same facility after she contracted the virus.

After a few days in Gadsden, she was sent to UAB Hospital and placed on a ventilator.

“I’ve never had to be away from my family like that, and like I said, thank God I was able to come home back to them, because it is a long road to go down,” said Page, who has been home for the last few weeks.

Family members were able to be at UAB Hospital for a special parade once she was released.

“I’d have to say the happiest part was getting out and getting to see my family,” Page said.

Even since her release, Page is feeling lingering effects from the virus that also infected seven other members of her family.

“I’m doing good. I feel great and I think I can do anything, but my body lets me know real quick that I can’t so I am still very weak,” Page said.

Keri Largin, Page’s daughter, is just happy to have her mother back home. Visits were limited at the hospital because of COVID-19 procedures.

“It drives her crazy to need us to help her, but at least now we kind of feel like we are getting to give her back a little of what she has given us,” Largin said.

The family knows Page is one of the fortunate ones in the battle against a virus that continues to surge as many don’t take health precautions to heart.

“I know that they have lives and not to take those lives for granted because it doesn’t take long to be gone and I was so close to losing mine that it really humbles you,” Page continued. “Please wear your mask. Be careful.”

Page said she still has not driven her vehicle since her release. Her family is being extra careful.

“We are still treating her like the momma in a bubble right now. We are just glad to have her,” Largin said.

Throughout her recovery, Page received messages of kindness and encouragement from friends and strangers across the country.

She said prayers were answered.

“I think that is why I am here. There is some reason and I hope I can meet that reason. I will be glad to get back to work and be on the other side of the bed,” she said.

As a nurse, Page knows health care workers continue to risk their lives each day. She’s thankful for the medical staff that helped her along the way.

“I want to say thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists, physical therapists, everybody here in Gadsden and at UAB,” she said.

Page continues to see doctors for updates and check ups, but hopes to be able to return to work when she is full recovered.

