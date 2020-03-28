Alabama “non-essential” business owners talk about COVID-19 closures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Barbershops across the area are busy on the last day of work for the foreseeable future.

“It’s a sad situation, it’s messing with a lot of folks livelihood and providing for their family,” said Matt Moffatt with Thadeus Barber and Beauty Salon. No one is happy with the order. Some see the closures as a necessary step in cutting off the spread of COVID-19. Others say they were blindsided and the closures are too much.

“We wash our hands constantly, we don’t cough in people’s faces and I really believe that it was just pre-mature,” said barber Johnny Sullivan. Some are hopeful they can bounce back soon.

“That’s when you work, that’s when you save, it was unseen but you have to be prepared for things like this,” said Herman Johnson with Elite Hair Trappers in Mobile. It’s the last day to hang out and cut hair for a long time. It will take time to build businesses back up.

“You know I have a team, it ain’t just me, we’re going to fall together and climb up together,” said LoLo the Barber at uSouth Cuts. While this is an order that closes and affects hundreds of Alabama businesses and jobs, some owners and managers were still unclear whether their business falls under this order. After speaking with an employee at a flower shop and another at a beauty supply store, they weren’t sure if they had to close or not. You can see the list of “non-essential” businesses here. The closure runs from 5 pm today until 5 pm on April 17th. At that point, the closures will be reassessed by the state.