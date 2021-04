GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama National Guard will be making a stop in Clarke County Thursday to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s part of an ongoing effort to reach rural communities across the state.

Thursday’s clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at SP Hudson Park in Grove Hill.

Turnout has been slow so far for the vaccine, but organizers are hoping more people show up Thursday to take advantage of the free clinic.