Alabama National Guard helping clean hard-hit nursing home facility amid coronavirus outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama National Guard is expected to be at the Crowne Health Care facility on Navco Road on Friday, as the facility fights against an ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

So far, 12 people have died after contracting the virus at the nursing home, 11 patients and one employee.

Friday, a special unit with the Alabama National Guard will be cleaning the facility to help prevent more possible cases.

It will be a deep cleaning of the facility, after more than 90 of their residents and employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

20 of their residents who have tested positive for the virus remain at the facility. A spokesperson for the facility says 24 other residents are in local hospitals. The spokesperson tells News 5 48 of their employees have tested positive, three are hospitalized.

We’ve reached out to the facility to ask about the cleaning, they have not yet responded.

