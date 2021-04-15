Alabama, Mississippi ranked last in COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Florida not far behind

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama is ranked 51st, after every other state and Washington D.C. for vaccine distribution.

The latest analysis from Becker’s Hospital Review shows that Mississippi is right behind ranked 50th. The rankings are based on the number of shots in arms compared to those available to each state. Florida currently sits at 40th.

Alabama has distributed 2.1 million vaccines out of 3.4 million available. Mississippi has about 3.5 million available but has distributed 2.1 million. Florida is doing a bit better percentage-wise, but still ranks near the bottom The state has given 12.3 million of its 16.8 million doses.