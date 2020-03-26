Alabama middle school principal updates students with funny video

DECATUR, Ala. (WKRG) — Decatur Middle School Principal Luke Bergeson in Decatur, Ala., found a very creative way to reach out to students and families during the COVID-19 crisis. Check out his “Survivor”-style school update in the video above.

