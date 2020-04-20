Alabama Medal of Honor recipient Bennie Adkins has died of coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An Alabama resident who served with the Green Berets during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2014, died Friday after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Bennie Adkins passed away on April 17th, 2020. He was 86.

Adkins’ death was announced on Facebook by the Bennie Adkins Foundation.

“We are deeply saddened to notify you that after a courageous battle with COVID-19, Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins departed this life today, with beloved family at his bedside,” the foundation said.

According to AL.com, Adkins was hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika in late March after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Bennie Adkins Foundation was established in 2017 by Bennie himself. The mission of the foundation is to provide educational scholarships to Special Forces soldiers. Honoring Command Sergeant Major Adkins’ commitment to service, education, and to his Special Forces brethren, his eponymous foundation aims “to reward deserving soldiers who have demonstrated the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism inherent in the Special Forces, and aid them as they continue trying to improve themselves through education.”

Adkins leaves behind a daughter Mary Ann Adkins Blake (David), sons Michael Adkins (Christine), and W. Keith Adkins (Jaime), as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

