Alabama, local Florida mask mandates could be extended after expiring this week

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — By the end of the week, decisions will be made on whether or not to extend both a statewide mask mandate in Alabama and a mask mandate inside businesses in the city limits of Pensacola.

“We’ve gone up significantly over the past couple of weeks,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said.

Escambia County is reporting 133 current patients at three hospitals which is 25 more than last Monday and 45 more than the prior week.

“We were able to get these numbers down during the summer and there’s no reason we, as citizens, can’t work to do this together,” Robinson said.

Robinson is pushing for mask-wearing and social distancing. The city council will vote Thursday on extending the mask mandate until Feb. 25.

In Mobile County, over the past week, 126 new hospitalizations have been reported and about one-third of them were under the age of 50.

“Twenty-three people the age of 25-49 were hospitalized last week from COVID,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

Numbers from Thanksgiving week are still coming in and the health department says the surge could continue through the holidays.

“We may still continue to see a very high number of cases reported each day because of the gatherings and the transmission that occurred the week of Thanksgiving,” Murphree said.

The Alabama mask mandate expires Friday but we expect to learn in the next few days if Gov. Kay Ivey will extend the mandate or let it expire.

