Alabama lawmakers approve job protections for unvaccinated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers approved legislation to prevent companies from firing workers who claim a religious or medical exemption to COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

The Alabama Legislature gave final approval to the bill Thursday night.

It now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. Republicans said they were responding to an outcry from unvaccinated constituents afraid of losing their jobs because of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on federal contractors and others.

Democrats said the bill would put both federal contractors and public health in jeopardy for the sake of scoring political points.