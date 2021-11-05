Alabama lawmakers approve job protections for unvaccinated

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A late arrival walks up the steps of the illuminated Alabama Capitol in Montgomery. Ala., as Gov. Don Siegelman delivers his State-of-the-State address inside, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2000. Lawmakers and educators can be seen gathered in the windows of the House chamber on the second and third floors of the Capitol. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers approved legislation to prevent companies from firing workers who claim a religious or medical exemption to COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

The Alabama Legislature gave final approval to the bill Thursday night.

It now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. Republicans said they were responding to an outcry from unvaccinated constituents afraid of losing their jobs because of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on federal contractors and others.

Democrats said the bill would put both federal contractors and public health in jeopardy for the sake of scoring political points.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories