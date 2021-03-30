Alabama last in COVID-19 vaccine delivery, Mississippi not far behind

Brian Snipes receives a drive-thru vaccination Monday at “Vaccine Fest,” a 24-hour COVID-19 mass vaccination event in Metairie, La., just outside New Orleans, hosted by Ochsner Health System and the Jefferson Parish Government. Every adult in Louisiana over the age of 16 is now eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as the state’s expanded eligibility went into effect Monday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In the latest rankings, Alabama is dead last in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries. The ranking is based on the percentage of available does that have been put into arms. Alabama ranks below all 49 other states and Washington D.C. according to Becker’s Hospital Review. 2,537,050 doses have been delivered to the state, 1,666,585 have been shot into arms. That’s 65.69 percent.

Mississippi ranks 48th with 70.25 of shots available given. Florida is slightly better, ranked 39th with 75.92 percent of doses delivered. Wisconsin ranks number one. You can track all the data on the CDC website.