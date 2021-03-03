Alabama Governor Kay Ivey set to provide update on Safer at Home order “soon”

Governor Kay Ivey announces the extension of Alabama’s Safer at Home order on December 9, 2020.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s Safer at Home order is set to expire Friday, March 5, at 5:00 p.m. The order includes the statewide mask mandate that was first issued in July 2020.

Governor Kay Ivey extended the Safer at Home order on January 21, 2021, it was her 22nd supplemental emergency proclamation.

Several states have decided this week to let their statewide mask mandates expire, like Texas and Mississippi, leaving many wondering if Alabama’s governor would do the same.

WKRG News 5 reached out to Governor Ivey’s office about the mandate and if she would hold a news conference soon. Her office responded to our inquiry:

All along, Governor Ivey has made clear that she prefers personal responsibility to government mandates. We are optimistic that our state is heading in the right direction, and we still have some work to be done. Governor Ivey will provide an update to the people of Alabama soon. Gina Maiola, Governor Ivey’s Press Secretary

You can read the current Safer at Home order here.