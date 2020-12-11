Alabama football radio announcer Eli Gold tests positive for coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — During his weekly radio show, longtime Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold said he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The longtime radio voice told Alabama coach Nick Saban during his “Hey Coach” radio show that he and his wife Claudette both tested positive for the virus.
Gold, 66, said the positive test will force him to miss Saturday’s game at Arkansas, ending a streak of 409 consecutive football games he’s called for the university.
Gold began announcing Alabama games in 1988.
