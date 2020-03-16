Alabama, Florida, Mississippi set up Covid-19 hotlines: Here are the numbers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you or a family member are showing signs of symptoms, you can call the hotline in your state. Here are the numbers:

Alabama Covid-19 Hotline:1-888-264-2256
Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline is 1-866-779-6121
Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline (8 a.m. — 5 p.m., Monday through Friday): 1-877-978-6453

