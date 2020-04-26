Alabama family gets priceless first baby picture from hospital parking lot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WJW) — An Alabama family found a special way to celebrate new life while abiding by their local hospital’s limited visitation rules amid the coronavirus crisis.

Emily and her fiancé Tommy welcomed Tucker Thomas Edwards into the world on Wednesday night at Baptist Medical Center East in Montgomery.

According to Tommy’s mother, Christi, the couple had an outpour of support waiting to meet the baby. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the extended family was not permitted to wait inside the hospital, so they got creative.

Christi, her husband Charlie, Emily’s mother Scarlett and Emily’s best friend Abbie spent Wednesday camped out in the parking lot beneath the couple’s room.

“We stood under that window all day,” Christi told FOX 8. “If this is a new ‘normal’ for us then, by the grace of God it is perfect!”

Then, at 9:04 p.m., the magical moment happened — Tucker was born.

The couple was so excited to share the good news, so Tommy walked over to the window, grinning from ear to ear, as the nurse held the baby up for all those waiting to see. That’s when Tucker’s first photo was taken.

Courtesy: Christi Mann Edwards

Christi says this experience is one the family will always cherish.

“It was great! They missed out on all the memories of ‘normal’ so this kinda helps with memories now,” she explained. “Making the best of this beautiful moment in a pandemic wasn’t easy! But it’s a beautiful memory in the middle of a crisis.”

