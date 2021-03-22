Alabama expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine, many look forward to getting back to normal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama officially has started vaccinating those 55 and older, as well as those 16 and older with a high-risk medical condition, like cancer, obesity, and pregnancy.

That expansion opens up a larger amount of the population for eligibility, as more and more people get vaccinated, does that mean we are getting closer to back to ‘normal?’

The Mobile County Health Department says they are trying to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible to get closer to the herd immunity threshold.

“There’s a lot of optimism out there right now,” said Dr. Scott Chavers, with the Mobile County Health Department.

More people are beginning to venture back out after a year staying “safer at home.”

Robert Jackson says he has started to see more people out and about, which is part of the reason he traveled from Washington County to Mobile Monday morning to get his first dose of the vaccine.

“Just concern with all of the sickness and death that’s been coming through and that’s a major factor. And want to return to some sort of normalcy,” said Jackson.

As of right now, 23% of Mobile County’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, doctors say the goal is to hit about 70-80%. And even though cases and hospitalizations are going down, doctors warn we should still be taking precautions.

“There’s a lot of good things, and you put on top of all that – the availability of the vaccine a lot of optimism. That being said, we’re at a plateau right now, and plateaus are dangerous. Because as you start to loosen up, if you do that too early, you could easily lead to another spike with our cases,” said Dr. Chavers.

The Mobile County Health Department is vaccinating those in Phase 1C until 8:00 p.m. Monday night. They have another first dose clinic Tuesday.