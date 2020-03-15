Alabama Dept. of Public Health reports 13 COVID-19 cases in the state

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama Dept. of Public Health, there are 13 COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of right now, there are no deaths reported in Alabama.

If you recently traveled to one of these affected geographic areas within the last 14 days, visit COVID-19 Resources for Travelers. If a person has questions about being tested for COVID-19, with or without any travel history, visit COVID-19 Testing.

LATEST STORIES: