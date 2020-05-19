Alabama Department of Labor disbursed more than $1 billion to COVID-19 claims

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) says they have disbursed more than $1 billion in COVID-19 related unemployment compensation benefits.

$1,007,106,963 has been paid to 267,357 claimants over the period covering March 16 – May 18, 2020. This represents 1,287,026 weeks paid.

$852,343,140 of those funds are FPUC, the $600 stimulus benefit added to weekly unemployment compensation benefits.

$22,595,851 represent PUA funds, and $3,344,453 represent PEUC funds.

ADOL has issued payments to 88% of those filing COVID-19 related active claims since March 16, 2020.

“ADOL has processed 88% of active COVID-19 related claims, and by doing so, has disbursed more than one billion dollars into Alabama’s economy,” said Washington. “Over the past two months, we have paid out more in total unemployment benefits than in the last six years combined.” Fitzgerald Washington, ADOL Secretary

Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Tuesday that ADOL is paying benefits under all three programs covered in the CARES Act: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

“We know there are still claimants who have yet to be paid, or are experiencing issues with their claims, and we continue to work to improve services and get those payments out. The vast majority of claims that haven’t yet been processed are due to the fact that the claimant isn’t filing their weekly certifications, a process required in order to receive benefits each week. Weekly certifications can be filed online at www.labor.alabama.gov, or if you are receiving PUA, those weeks can be filed via the PUA app.” Fitzgerald Washington, ADOL Secretary

Important Links:

Claimants can track their claims status by using the UI Claims Tracker, which can be located at https://uiclaimstracker.labor.alabama.gov/.

PUA claims can be filed and certified at https://pua.labor.alabama.gov.

Additionally, information and FAQs can be found at ADOL’s COVID-19 resource page at https://labor.alabama.gov/newsfeed/News_CovID19.aspx.

