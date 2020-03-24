MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Education says an administrative employee has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.
The department says they are closed for
The department says this person works on the 5th floor were administrative staff is located. We are told it is not the superintendent.
LATEST STORIES:
- Doctor takes practice on the road to protect elderly patients from COVID-19
- LIVE: Reaction to Olympics postponement, and why the decision took so long
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 24, 2020
- Alabama Department of Education reports employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Pennsylvania man faces charges for deliberately coughing near elderly man who was wearing medical face mask