Alabama Department of Education reports employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Alabama State Department of Education)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Education says an administrative employee has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

The department says they are closed for a deep cleaning. Employees were notified of this last night.

The department says this person works on the 5th floor were administrative staff is located. We are told it is not the superintendent.

