Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 400 over 2 weeks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama reached new highs over four consecutive days for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Wednesday 1,110 people were hospitalized across the state because of the coronavirus. Doctors have expressed concern about the sharp rise in hospitalizations. The state had 683 hospitalized patients two weeks ago on June 24.

Approximately 88% of intensive care beds in the state are full. More than 46,000 people in Alabama have tested positive for COVID-19, with about 30% of infections reported in the past two weeks. Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the state Hospital Association, said he is concerned the state is headed in a ‘bad direction.’