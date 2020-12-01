Alabama Covid-19 hospitalizations reach new high

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has reached a new high for the number of people in state hospitals with COVID-19.

State health department numbers on Monday indicated that 1,717 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. That’s the highest number of virus hospitalizations reported since the pandemic began. The previous high was a little over 1,600 in mid-summer.

The new record comes before an expected spike in cases in the weeks following Thanksgiving gatherings. A former state health officer, who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, described the spread as “out of control.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories