Alabama COVID-19 cases surpass 500; 18 confirmed in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are 501 confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in Alabama, according to Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.
There are 18 confirmed cases in Mobile County, 5 in Baldwin County, and one in Washington County.
This comes after a person died from the virus in Jackson County, Ala., Wednesday.
