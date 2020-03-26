Alabama COVID-19 cases surpass 500; 18 confirmed in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are 501 confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in Alabama, according to Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

There are 18 confirmed cases in Mobile County, 5 in Baldwin County, and one in Washington County.

This comes after a person died from the virus in Jackson County, Ala., Wednesday.

